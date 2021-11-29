Anyswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.89 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $13.40 or 0.00023196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $249.83 million and $11.89 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00062603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00098455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.61 or 0.07472183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,279.84 or 0.99130199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

