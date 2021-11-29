Anyswap Achieves Market Cap of $302.35 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $302.35 million and $17.28 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $16.22 or 0.00027873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00094955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.02 or 0.07574443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,189.98 or 0.99989809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

