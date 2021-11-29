Antony (Tony) Carter Purchases 20,000 Shares of My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) Stock

My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) insider Antony (Tony) Carter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$24,800.00 ($17,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

My Food Bag Group Limited engages in online meal kit and pre-prepared ready to heat meal delivery business in New Zealand. It offers a range of meal kit bags under the My Food Bag, Bargain Box, Fresh Start, and MADE by My Food Bag brands. The company was formerly known as MFB Group Limited and changed its name My Food Bag Group Limited in January 2021.

