Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 803 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 241,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,876 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,303,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

