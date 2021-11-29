Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.39 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $86.80 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

