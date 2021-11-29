Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $12.89 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after buying an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after buying an additional 634,772 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after buying an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after buying an additional 292,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,305,000 after buying an additional 290,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $54.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

