Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 206,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $284.21 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.18 and a 200 day moving average of $260.61. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock worth $188,622,336. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

