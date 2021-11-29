Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Assurant by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Assurant by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Shares of AIZ opened at $157.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $160.94. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.