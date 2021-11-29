Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $175.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.81. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

