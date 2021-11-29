Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 255 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average is $223.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

