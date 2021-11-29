Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.35 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

