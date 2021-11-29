Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 92,860.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,746,000 after acquiring an additional 228,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 311,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $572.43 million, a PE ratio of -96.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

