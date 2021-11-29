ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

