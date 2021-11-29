Anchor Neural World (ANW) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.87 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

