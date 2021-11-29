Analyzing Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexters and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.65 billion 2.47 $1.39 billion $3.54 22.15

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Profitability

This table compares Nexters and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexters N/A N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 10.48% 17.55% 11.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexters and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 3 12 0 2.69

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $87.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Nexters.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Nexters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Nexters on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexters Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment comprises of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

