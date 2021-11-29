Analyzing Bumble (BMBL) & Its Peers

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bumble to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70% Bumble Competitors -9.59% -13.72% -2.54%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bumble and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 9 0 2.56 Bumble Competitors 951 3935 8268 269 2.59

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $59.13, suggesting a potential upside of 74.80%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumble and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million $66.15 million 21.69 Bumble Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion -1.36

Bumble’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bumble competitors beat Bumble on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

