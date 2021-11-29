Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for monday.com (MNDY)

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2021 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

11/18/2021 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $449.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

11/11/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $410.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $340.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/28/2021 – monday.com is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

10/6/2021 – monday.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of MNDY stock traded up $27.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $366.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.97. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. Analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

