Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arkema (ARKAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arkema (OTCMKTS: ARKAY):

11/15/2021 – Arkema was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

11/12/2021 – Arkema was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

11/11/2021 – Arkema had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/11/2021 – Arkema had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – Arkema had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2021 – Arkema is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Arkema had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ARKAY traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Arkema S.A. has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.88. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.