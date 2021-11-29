Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $64.90

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

