Analysts Set Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,408,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. 15,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,869. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.40.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

