Analysts Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) PT at $113.75

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 22.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Crane by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Crane by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

