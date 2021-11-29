Analysts Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT at €151.13

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €151.13 ($171.73).

Several equities analysts have commented on ML shares. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ML stock traded down €10.60 ($12.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €128.40 ($145.91). 1,315,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($148.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €134.55.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

