Analysts Set Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Target Price at $131.86

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $1,036,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,228,882.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,114 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at about $121,454,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $75,585,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $112.61 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

