Analysts Offer Predictions for Shiseido Company, Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shiseido in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.32.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Shiseido in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Shiseido
Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.
Further Reading: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.