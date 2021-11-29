Analysts Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Performance Food Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $739,582. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $607,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,197 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 127.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

