Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.01 Million

Equities analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to post $482.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.80 million and the lowest is $473.00 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $416.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MD. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after buying an additional 254,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after buying an additional 588,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,015. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

