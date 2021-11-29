Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LXFR opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 47.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 3,557.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 159,185 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

