Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.43. Lazard reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,384. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.51. Lazard has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 42.63%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

