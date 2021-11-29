Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Guess? reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 7.10%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Guess? by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $22.55 on Monday. Guess? has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

