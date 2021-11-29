Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.92. 12,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,362. Xylem has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.21. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,302,000 after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

