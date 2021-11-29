Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of PRTK opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 75,022 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

