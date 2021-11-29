Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRZ. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 64,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,473. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 533,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

