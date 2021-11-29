Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 327,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,983,538. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,226,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

