Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($2.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. 64,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

