AMO Coin Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $51.48 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00236600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00088340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

