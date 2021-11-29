Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.84.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$1.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.51. The company has a market cap of C$179.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

