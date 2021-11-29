American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $262.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.95. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

