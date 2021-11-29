American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 846.7% in November

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 846.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AMMJ stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.66.
