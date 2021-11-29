American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 846.7% in November

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 846.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMMJ stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. American Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

