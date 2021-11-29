AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187,453 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of AMC Networks worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

