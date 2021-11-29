Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMBA stock opened at $172.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.51 and a beta of 1.11.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

