Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,412.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,410.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,156.80.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

