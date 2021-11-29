Altus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,377 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Southern makes up approximately 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

SO traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.