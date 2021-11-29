Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 373.5% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Altura Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Altura Energy alerts:

Altura Energy stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Altura Energy has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in central Alberta. The company was founded on September 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.