Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the October 31st total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCB. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 114.0% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 665,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 64.5% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 767,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300,828 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of AGCB traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.16. 4,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,956. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.