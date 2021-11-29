alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in November

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the October 31st total of 372,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,003.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSRF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

alstria office REIT stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

