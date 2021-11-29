Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of ALPN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.37. 1,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $303.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci acquired 1,542,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,558,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

