Alpha Quark Token Price Tops $5.63 on Exchanges (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.63 or 0.00009705 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $116.61 million and $19.40 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00232513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars.

