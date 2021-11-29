Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Down 95.9% in November

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,594,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APHLF stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

