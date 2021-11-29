Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Down to $18.67

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $18.25. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 1,832 shares.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 625,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

