Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIRD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $19.75 on Monday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

